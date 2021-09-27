UrduPoint.com

World Tourism Day: 30 Clubs From Across Country Participate In Motorbike Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 08:08 PM

Punjab Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with DHA, Sports Department and Pakistan Bikers & Travellers Association organized a motorbike rally in connection with World Tourism Day here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with DHA, sports Department and Pakistan Bikers & Travellers Association organized a motorbike rally in connection with World Tourism Day here on Monday.

As many as 30 clubs from across the country attended the rally which began from Multan Press Club and culminated at DHA.

President of Pakistan Bikers Club, M.Iqbal Ghanga invited clubs from different cities of all provinces including Karachi, Hyderabad, Ghotki, Mastung, Dera Ismail Khan, Lahore, Multan, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Jampur, Rajanpur, Taunsa, Khangarh, Burewala, Mirpur Khas and others.

The rally culminated at DHA via Fawara chowk and Clock Tower where bikers were given warm welcome.

At TDCP Multan regional office, bikers were photographed and the rally proceeded to DHA accompanied by TDCP Regional Manager Ashar Iqbal Malik, Tourism Promotion In charge Haider Shah and Tahir Mahmood Rana.

Later, a certificate distribution ceremony was held at DHA which was addressed by various speakers who appreciated TDCP and other departments and organizations for holding a memorable rally.

