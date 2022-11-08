UrduPoint.com

World Tourism Day Conference 2022 To Be Held On 14 November

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The 'World Tourism Day Conference 2022' would be organized on 14 November here at a private hotel to promote tourism and encourage the young talent of the country.

According to official sources, the slogan of the conference will be "Rethinking Tourism" which would be organized by the Hashoo school of Hospitality (HRSM). The conference will hold a talent competition for ages 18 to 30 years besides holding discussions with national and foreign experts on tourism.

They said, that the photographic art competition entries would be accepted through email while artists would submit art physically by 10 November and exciting prizes would be announced for the winners.

The keynote speakers panel will include Director Education HRSM Faisal Naeem Khan, Head of Group Security at Hashoo Group Brig (R) Faiz Mahmood Qamer, Air Vice Marshal (R) Ijaz Mahmood Malik, Director of Partnerships at Confederation of Tourism & Hospitality City Simon Cleaver, Director Lahore School of Management Dr Ali Sajid, Vice Chancellor Kohsar University Murree Dr Syed Habib Ali Bokhari, Ex Tourism Minister Azam Jamil and Chief Operating Officer of Hospitality & education at Hashoo Group Haseeb A. Gardezi, they added.

The online participants would include Professor Saloomeh Tabari of Cardiff University, UK and Dr Gul Erkol Bayram of Sinop University, Turkey.

