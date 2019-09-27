'World Tourism Day' marked with renewed pledge to target local, foreign tourists

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan on Friday marked the World Tourism Day with a renewed pledge to target both local and foreign tourists under a multi-faceted strategy, which would not only help create more job opportunities but also strengthen the national economy.

Like other parts of the world, the day was celebrated in the Federal capital enthusiastically as a a large number of citizens thronged Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park where the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) had organized a Tourism Gala.

The day is observed across the world each year on September 27, under the auspices of United Nation World Tourism Organization for promoting tourism activities and highlighting different cultural, social, political and economic values.

This year, the day was marked under the theme "Tourism and Jobs: A better future for all" to highlight the role of tourism in job creation, social inclusion and poverty alleviation all over the world.

The PTDC had arranged five mega activities in the federal capital including cycle rally, awareness walk, seminar to sensitize the world about the potential of tourism and boost tourism activities in the country.

More than 500 people, wearing beautifully designed World Tourism Day T-shirts and carrying flags of Pakistan and Kashmir, participated in the cycling rally and awareness walk held at Fatima Jinnah Park.

Over 300 students from different educational institutions of the federal capital participated in a rock climbing activity arranged at Lake View Point by the PTDC in collaboration with Pakistan Adventure Club.

The gala also included a day-long trip of SOS Village's students to the different tourist points of Islamabad including Pakistan Monument, Lok Virsa, Faisal Mosque, Lake View Park and Dam-e-Koh which was full of recreations and infotainment.

A seminar was also organized by the PTDC where experts from public and private sector highlighted the true potential of tourism in the country and underlined the need to project the real face of the country.

Talking to APP, Ina Mamchanika a cyclist and co-founder of See You In Pakistan company said she was overjoyed to be part of this rally and had been waiting for this event since its announcement by the PTDC.

Sports activities were vital to have a sound body and mind, she said while highlighting the importance of sports in human lives.

"Sports make us happier, healthier and allow us to concentrate on our work. When you are healthy, it helps you to achieve success in your life," she remarked.

"I, being a foreigner, fully support the government in dispelling the negative image of Pakistan that has developed abroad in the past couple of years," Ina Mamchanika said.

Another participant of the walk, Shehzad Akbar who came with his family said the government should arrange such events in every city, especially in northern areas to showcase the scenic beauty offered by the touristic gems of the country.

Chairman of National Tourism Coordination board Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, who is on a visit to the United States, said the tourism sector had an immense potential that could catapult Pakistan's economy by providing employment, empowering youth, and developing the services sector.

He, in a message received here, said globally, tourism sector accounted for over 300 million jobs and over 10 per cent of the global GDP.

By 2030, he said the number of tourists was expected to rise upto 1.8 billion worldwide and Pakistan with its tourism potential, improved security, better infrastructure and myriad opportunities for adventure Tourism, religious tourism, cultural and historical heritage tourism was well-placed to play its part.