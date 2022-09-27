UrduPoint.com

World Tourism Day Observed In Taxila Museum With Colorful Events

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Like other parts of the world, Punjab Archaeology department, in collaboration with Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP), also observed the World Tourism Day at Taxila Museum with colorful events on Tuesday

Every year on September 27, the World Tourism Day is celebrated under the patronage of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), to foster awareness in the international community regarding the impact of tourism on society, culture and economic growth of a country.

Students from various schools were invited to visit Taxila Museum. The purpose of the trip was to encourage them to take an interest in their cultural heritage.

The students showed keen interest in the sculptures, stones replica, coins and other valuables put on display at the museum. They learnt about the centuries-old Buddhist culture of Taxila.

In connection to the tourism day, a paining competition was also conducted, in which children made painting of the museum's main building. Moreover, a seminar was also held in the museum in which deputy commissioner was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq said that it was of highest importance to make the coming generations aware about culture and heritage and stressed, "we need to keep our history alive and protected."

