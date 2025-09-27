World Tourism Day: Pakistan’s hidden heritage awaits a digital awakening

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) As the golden morning sun bathed the ancient stones of Takht Bhai in Mardan, and the cool mountain breeze whispered through the valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan quietly stood as a keeper of past civilizations stories carved in stone, buried in soil, and painted in time.

On World Tourism Day 2025, Pakistan has not only celebrated its ancient heritage and mountains wealth but issued a call to illuminate it for the world digitally.

This year’s global theme, "Tourism and Sustainable Transformation," struck a poignant chord in Pakistan, where the crossroads of history meet the challenges of modern outreach.

Despite being home to six UNESCO World Heritage sites and five of the world’s tallest peaks including K2, much of Pakistan’s rich cultural and natural legacy remains underexplored and underrepresented in the digital world.

In connection of the world tourism day in Peshawar, school children, archaeologists, travelers, and civil society members came together for seminars, awareness walks, and award ceremonies, organized by Govt, tourism department, civil society and KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPC&TA).

The events recognized the efforts of journalists, tourism advocates, and heritage conservators those who have kept the stories of Pakistan’s past alive against all odds.

One such voice was Bakhtzada Khan, Assistant Director of Archaeology and Museums, who drew attention to the Soan Valley and Sangaro Cave, where discoveries of human remains and tools date back nearly two million years.

“These sites are more than historical markers but they are proof that this land has always been a cradle of human civilization,” he shared passionately.

At the heart of the celebrations stood the Peshawar Museum, where over 30,000 artifacts silently narrate the story of the Gandhara civilization, a unique fusion of Greek, Persian, and Buddhist cultures that once flourished in present-day KP.

Among the visitors was Laiba Khan, a bright-eyed student from Peshawar who wandered through the halls with wonder on world tourism day.

“Seeing Lord Buddha’s statues and the swords of tribal freedom fighters was powerful. I wish the world could see this hidden treasures,” she said.

“We need documentaries, videos, and museum tours online so more people can learn about our history.”

Her words echoed a common sentiment that Pakistan’s heritage treasures, while abundant, remain digitally invisible to the world.

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq echoed Laiba’s vision, stressing that the future of tourism lies in digital media as the world was earning a lot of this sector.

“From the peaks of K2 to the ruins of Moenjodaro, Pakistan is a canvas for adventure and history,” he said. “But we must hire digital experts, collaborate with vloggers, and promote short-form content to attract global tourists and investors.”

He emphasized that tourism is intrinsically linked to peace, economic stability, and cultural diplomacy, and that digital storytelling could serve as a powerful tool to achieve all three.

Pakistan’s natural beauty and ancient past offer the kind of immersive experiences that modern travelers seek trekking along the Indus River, meditating near the Buddhist monasteries of Swat, or wandering the majestic halls of Shahi Qila in Lahore.

But as tourism becomes increasingly digitally driven, Pakistan must adapt an innovative approach by creating virtual museum tours and promoting 360-degree documentaries, said Abu Zafar, President Mountains Tours Pakistan while talking to APP.

He said encouraging academic collaborations abroad, integrating tourism into school curriculums and making history accessible via mobile apps and social media platforms.

As the world embraces sustainable and transformative travel, Pakistan stands at a crucial intersection where history meets possibility.

And if the stories of Gandhara, the echoes of Moenjodaro, Takht Bhai and the beauty of the Karakoram can find a place on the screens of a global audience, then tourism can indeed become a bridge to peace, prosperity, and pride.

“The world is looking for meaning in its travels,” said Abu Zafar. “And Pakistan has meaning written in every stone we just need to show it.”

The experts said that every Pakistani can play an effective role by highlighting Pakistan tourism treasures through social media platforms to attract foreign investment for wellbeing of masses.