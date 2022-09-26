World Tourism Day provides an opportunity to "Rethink Tourism" collectively: MD PTDC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Department Corporation (PTDC) Aftab Ur Rehman Rana, in his message on World Tourism Day said on Monday that the day always provides us a good opportunity to come together and celebrate the achievements of our sector.

He said it is also time to reflect back and think carefully what was done good and what was done bad. There are always prospects to learn good lessons from our mistakes.

He said as the world has opened up again after the pandemic of Covid-19, we need to rethink that how we need to move forward in the changing world where threats of climate change and global warming have made us more vulnerable to face unexpected challenges of natural and man made disasters.

"We now need to seriously think about tourism that is more sustainable, more responsible, more resilient, more inclusive and more empowering for the planet and for the people who live on it," he said.

The MD said Pakistan was among the top few countries which were facing the highest risk of disasters due to impacts of global warming and climate change.

"We all are witness of the recent glacier outbursts, flash floods, unprecedented rains and high exposure to flooding. This has also greatly damaged the tourism infrastructure besides heavy losses to the life and properties of people all across Pakistan. Many heritage sites have faced serious damages and many natural landscapes of tourist areas have been eroded. This will be even further intensified in near future because the risk of natural disasters is getting more and more severe with every passing year." He added.

He said that all this allows to step back for a while and rethink about the new dimensions of tourism which are not just focusing on economic growth and more profitability but it should also aim at inclusive growth and long term benefit for citizens especially the local communities which are already living on the edge.

He said that the stakeholders in tourism industry now need to prepare for future challenges which requires collaboration and a sense of inter-connectedness between one another. The time is now here let us seize this opportunity to rethink how we do tourism