PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) As countries around the globe prepare to celebrate International Tourism Day on Friday, Pakistan stands out with its rich tapestry of ancient heritage, six highest mountains peaks including K2 and breathtaking landscapes, offering plenty for tourists and adventure sports enthusiasts to explore.

Home to the majestic K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, and six UNESCO World Heritage sites, Pakistan’s potential as a tourist destination remains largely untapped.

This year’s theme, 'Tourism for Peace', underscored the industry's key role in fostering mutual coexistence and economic prosperity, emphasizing the need for Pakistan to enhance its tourism strategy through modern digital platforms for achieving maximum capital.

"No nation in Asia can match Pakistan’s wealth of mountains, cultural and historical assets together. With six UNESCO sites, sprawling coastlines, and a heritage steeped in ancient civilizations like the Indus and Gandhara, the country is poised for significant tourism growth due to Govt tourism friendly policies," said Abu Zafar, President of the Alpine Tourism Club of Pakistan while talking to APP.

He said, "The archaeological marvels of Mohenjo-Daro and Harappa, alongside Buddhist ruins in Takht Bhai and Taxila, represent just a fraction of Pakistan’s potential tourism hotspots".

The captivating landscapes—from the Thar and Thal deserts to the lush valleys and snow-capped peaks—offer adventure and exploration opportunities for both domestic and international travelers.

The tourism sector is not only about beautiful vistas; it plays a critical role in economic revitalization.

Abu Zafar, President of the Alpine Tourism said, "Despite recent improvements in local tourism, there is still lack of an inadequate promotion and infrastructure, alongside security concerns, which hinder Pakistan from capitalizing on its tourism treasures."

"We possess some of the most stunning skiing spots at Naltar Gilgit Baltistan and Malam Jabba Swat, rivers, and hiking trails, yet many areas remain insufficiently highlighted globally," he stated, advocating for a strategic push towards utilizing social media and digital marketing to promote these hidden gems.

Despite the global tourism rebound—UNWTO estimates show a surge to 1.286 billion international tourists in 2023, a 34% increase from 2022—Pakistan's share of this booming market is low compare to its potential.

The country reportedly earns merely around $1 billion from international tourism, a fraction of what it could achieve with better promotion and infrastructure.

Professor Dr. Naeem Khattak, former Chairman of the Economics Department at Peshawar University, highlighted the urgent need for a shift in strategy.

He said, “Our current tourism revenue is pathetic. We must modernize our approach and hire services of digital professionals besides utilizing artificial intelligence and GPS for better outreach."

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already seen a surge in tourist numbers, with over ten million visitors in just three months," according to Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Tourism.

Initiatives like renovation of Nishtar Hall and the Peshawar Museum are steps toward enhancing the tourist experience, showcasing the region's historical significance.

As the world looks towards a full recovery of the tourism sector in 2024, Pakistan must seize this moment to align its tourism efforts with global trends.

By harnessing the power of digital marketing and fostering a welcoming environment for travelers, the nation can unlock its true potential, driving economic growth and cultural exchange.

Experts said,"The road ahead requires commitment, innovation, and a strategic vision to ensure that Pakistan not only attracts foreign tourists but also help thrives in the global tourism economy by giving incentives to travelers."

The experts expressed the hope of providing financial assistance to Pakistan by economic powers especially in rebuilding of its infrastructure especially in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after it was severely affected by the 2022 floods.