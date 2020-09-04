UrduPoint.com
World Tourism Day To Be Celebrated In A Big Way

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

A decision has been made to celebrate the World Tourism Day on Sept 27 in a big way

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A decision has been made to celebrate the World Tourism Day on Sept 27 in a big way.

It was decided in a meeting, presided over by Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood here on Friday, while Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Director General Tanveer Jabbar, Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi, Archaeology DG and others attended the meeting.

The meeting also decided that the TDCP and the PHA would organise guided tours at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

The adviser said, "Bagh-e-Jinnah is a great historic place where there is old trees, historic cricket ground and great Quaid-i-Azam library.

"The guided tours would inform Lahorites about the historic points of the Bagh-e-Jinnah. He said that on the World Tourism Day, special focus would be on historic places in Lahore. Special programmes would be arranged at Shalimar Bagh as well.

Asif Mehmood said that double-decker tourist bus service would be formally started in Rawalpindi, Islamabad from Sept 6, adding that maiden tour of the bus would be for special children.

