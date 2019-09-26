World Tourism Day to be celebrated in Islamabad tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will mark World Tourism Day in the Federal Capital on Friday (tomorrow) to promote positive image of the country across the globe by showcasing its touristic attractions.

The World Tourism Day is being observed on September 27 every year throughout the world under the auspices of United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for highlighting the potential of tourism industry and its cultural, social, religious and economic aspects.

This year, the theme of the Day is 'Tourism and Jobs; Better Future for All', Manager Marketing and Promotion, PTDC Babur Malik told APP.

He said the PTDC has finalized its plans to celebrate it in befitting manner.

Babur said the corporation had planned five mega activities in Islamabad to sensitize the citizens about the tourism sector's role in economic well-being of people.

According to the UNWTO, he said, one out of every ten jobs was created by the tourism industry.

The Marketing Manager said a seminar would be arranged in the city to gather the tourism experts from private and public sectors at one platform for making deliberations over this year theme.

The manager said the seminar would offer an opportunity to evolve the strategies for creating jobs and alleviating poverty through boosting tourism.

A trip to the capital's different tourist points would be arranged for the students of SoS Village school to offer the under-privileged children a day full of recreations.

The PTDC buses would pick up the children from designated place and take them to the various spots including Pakistan Monument, Faisal Mosque, parks and others points, Babur added.

He said the Corporation, in collaboration with Pakistan Adventure Club, was planning a rock climbing activity at Jasmine Corner near Daman-e-Koh and expecting participation of more than 60 students from various schools.

In that regard, he said the permission from quarters concerned had been taken and the required equipment would be installed at the Corner on the occasion to facilitate the participants.

To a query, Babur said the club along with different educational institutions had been conducting the similar activities for the last couple of years and those students would be preferred who had some experience of such exercise.

The PTDC, he said was in contact with cycling associations to hold a rally around Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park that would help promote positive image of the country.

Babur said the representation of both the genders would be ensured as more than 100 cyclists were expected to participate in the rally.

The families in the capital were also being reached to hold an awareness walk which was also the part of the day's activities, he added.

PTDC will continue strengthening its relationships with private sectors and community organisations, he said while highlighting the importance of public-private partnership in this sector.

The PTDC was committed to engage private sectors and citizens'' associations by providing them financial and technical support for tourism promotion in Pakistan, he added.

