World tourism day to be marked Sept 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :World Tourism Day would be celebrated across the world including Pakistan on Friday (September 27) to highlight the touristic assets and the sector's potential.

The real purpose of this day's celebration is to make people of the world realize the importance of tourism which not only brings new experiences in our lives but also provides us opportunity to spare time for recreation and enjoyment.

Over the past few decades, tourism has experienced continued expansion and diversification, and it has become one of the fastest growing and most important economic sectors in the world including Pakistan, benefiting destinations and communities worldwide.

World Tourism Day is commemorated each year on 27 September. Its purpose is to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.

The event seeks to address global challenges outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to highlight the contribution the tourism industry can make in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals, a private news channel reported.

Pakistan's main attractions included adventure tourism in the Northern Areas, cultural and archaeological tourism as found in Taxila, Moenjodaro, Harrappa, and early Muslim and Mughal heritage at Multan, Lahore, Thatta, Peshawar and Swat.

A number of representatives of the travel agents, tours operators and hoteliers including students from different schools, colleges, and universities would be participating in the event with arranging seminars , walks and workshops.

PTDC in Pakistan has also arranged different colorful programs to celebrate World Tourism Day.