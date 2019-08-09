World tourism forum delegation calls on PM

A delegation of of World Tourism Forum (WTF) led by President of the forum's Executive Board Bulut Bagci called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday and during the meeting it was decided that WTF will be held in Pakistan in 2020

World Tourism Forum 2020 will be held in Pakistan and over one thousand foreigners will be attending the five-day proceedings of the forumTalking to a delegation of World Tourism Forum, led by President of the forum's Executive Board Bulut Bagci in Islamabad on Friday, PM said there is great potential in different areas of tourism in Pakistan , which is being exploited.The Prime Minister said eight new tourism resorts will be developed in eight coastal areas in Balochistan.He said natural beauty, social values and environmental protection should be ensured for promotion of tourism.Imran Khan said the previous governments did not pay attention on tourism.