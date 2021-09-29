UrduPoint.com

World Tourism & Water Day Celebrated At SALU

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:43 PM

Department of Geography, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, on Wednesday organized awareness walk and lecture on World Tourism and Water Day in the university premises

Department of Geography, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, on Wednesday organized awareness walk and lecture on World Tourism and Water Day in the university premises.

Chairman Department of Geography, SALU, Professor Muhammad Sharif briefed the students about the importance of tourism and water.

He highlighted the tourism spots of Sindh especially, Khairpur, Sukkur and other adjoining areas of Sukkur division famous for tourism.

Teachers and students also urged for transportation and accommodation facilities for tourists in the area.

The large number of teachers and students participated in walk and lecture.

