World tourism & water day celebrated at SALU

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Department of Geography, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, on Wednesday organized awareness walk and lecture on World Tourism and Water Day in the university premises.

Chairman Department of Geography, SALU, Professor Muhammad Sharif briefed the students about the importance of tourism and water.

He highlighted the tourism spots of Sindh especially, Khairpur, Sukkur and other adjoining areas of Sukkur division famous for tourism.

Teachers and students also urged for transportation and accommodation facilities for tourists in the area.

The large number of teachers and students participated in walk and lecture.