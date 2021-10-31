UrduPoint.com

World Tsunami Awareness Day To Be Marked On Nov 5

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:20 PM

World Tsunami Awareness Day to be marked on Nov 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :World Tsunami Awareness Day will be marked on November 5 across the globe including Pakistan to aware people about the tsunami consequences.

Tsunamis are the single most deadly of all sudden onset natural hazards. Millions of people live and work in tsunami-exposed communities across the whole global ocean.

With the launch of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development 2021-2030 (the 'Ocean Decade'), the world has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reduce tsunami risk around the world.

UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) has established the Ocean Decade Tsunami Programme and a Scientific Committee to draft a 10-year research, development, and implementation plan for this programme - fully supported by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, UN agencies, civil protection agencies and other partners.

The Tsunami Programme will contribute to the Safe Ocean outcome of the Ocean Decade by making 100% of at-risk communities Tsunami Ready by 2030.

Scaling up the Tsunami Ready programme is a testament to what focused, effective international cooperation can deliver, and will make a significant contribution to reducing risk and saving lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami World United Nations November International Olympic Committee All Million

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

38 minutes ago
 Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

53 minutes ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

4 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.