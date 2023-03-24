UrduPoint.com

World Tuberculosis Day Observed

Published March 24, 2023

World Tuberculosis Day observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the globe, World Tuberculosis Day was also observed in Pakistan on Friday.

Various activities were planned to mark the day by health organizations to educate people about the disease including an awareness walk and a seminar at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to health experts, TB remains one of the world's deadliest infectious killers.

They added, "Each day, over 4,100 people lose their lives to TB and close to 30,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease." Thy said that tuberculosis is caused by a bacteria that most often affects the lungs.

It is transmitted via the air by infected people, like by coughing.

They said that there is a need to catalyse investment and action to accelerate the development of new tools, especially new TB vaccines.

"The massive investment into Covid-19 research, which resulted in safe and effective vaccines and treatments, could serve as an inspiration for the fight against TB," said health experts.

They said investments are needed to develop and expand access to the most innovative services and tools to prevent, detect and treat TB that could save millions of lives each year.

