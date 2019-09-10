UrduPoint.com
World Urged To Pay Attention To Prevent Impending Humanitarian Crises In Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :World has to pay attention to prevent the impending humanitarian crises in the besieged valley of Kashmir, Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani said.

Explaining the worsening situation of Human Rights in Kashmir, in the seminar, titled "Kashmir Under Siege," he said due to the prolonged curfew, there is shortage of food items, medicines and baby food and urged the humanitarian organizations to intervene to support people of Kashmir.

Over 60 Kashmiri and Pakistani origin participated in the seminar organised by Kashmir delegation participating in 42nd UN Human Rights Council's session in Geneva, said a press release.

Mushtaq Ahmed, a British Kashmiri stressed to take immediate actions and requested people to boycott Indian goods to register their protest.

Master Karan Singh, a British Kashmiri Sikh Community leader shared the grief of Kashmiris and stated that he believed that his homeland would see the freedom from occupation soon.

He lauded the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening up of Kartarpura Corridor for pilgrims and criticized on the lack of interest from government of India in that regard.

Raja Najabat, Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Self-determination movement International, while appreciating the organizers shared that his organization will keep lobbying for the people of Kashmir in Europe and other countries for their just right.

Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan, Executive Director of KIIR, stressed on the enhanced role of diaspora and shared that the issue of human rights violations will be raised in 42nd session of UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Raja Basharat, a Human Rights Activist from United Kingdom thanked all the participants and urged them to take leading role in raising voices of people of Kashmir at this critical juncture.

Syed Pervaiz Shah, Leader of All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) criticized India and its occupational agenda that can never suppress the voices of resilient Kashmiris.

