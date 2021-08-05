World urged to play role for resolution of Kashmir issue

Like other parts of the country, a rally was held on Thursday in Awaran district of Balochistan to observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal', led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mir Saifullah Khetran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, a rally was held on Thursday in Awaran district of Balochistan to observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal', led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mir Saifullah Khetran.

Participants held banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian atrocities and aggression against the innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Addressing the participants, DC Mir Saifullah said that entire nation was united on Kashmir issue saying observing the 'Youm-e-Istehsal' on August 5 was to express unfaltering support to the Kashmiris fighting in IIOJK to achieve their internationally acknowledge right to self-determination.

The world must play its role for implementation of resolutions which had been passed by the United Nations forright to self-determination to the Kashmiris, he said.

Mir Saifullah that the Kashmir had become part of Pakistan, observing 'Youm-e-Istehsal' was a proof that hearts of Pakistani people beat with our Kashmiri brothers.