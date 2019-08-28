World urged to play role for stopping rainforest fire at Amazon

Rector COMSATS University Islamabad Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar Wednesday urged the international community to assist relevant governments in South America for stopping rain forest fires at Amazon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Rector COMSATS University Islamabad Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar Wednesday urged the international community to assist relevant governments in South America for stopping rain forest fires at Amazon.

Inaugurating the plantation drive on Islamabad Expressway, he said world should play its due role in that regard as huge calamity has stricken the Amazon forest, which acts as the lungs for the global atmosphere, contributing over 20 per cent oxygen and sequestering a significant amount of carbon.

The drive was carried out in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) was attended by over 200 students and faculty members, a press release said.

Last year, he said, around 32,000 trees were planted across seven campuses of the University, and vowed to continue planting similar number of trees every year.

He encouraged the students and faculty members to join hands for planting more fruit trees according to the theme of this year's campaign.

Trees were at the base of a thriving ecosystem, while their reduction causes devastating impact on forest life, climate change and ultimately human well-being, he added.

Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Ansar Aziz said that he was encouraged by students participating in the plantation activity, which was previously thought to be a job for the government.

Islamabad has boasted a 75 percent overall survival rate with its plantation campaigns, he added.