UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Urged To Play Role For Stopping Rainforest Fire At Amazon

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:17 PM

World urged to play role for stopping rainforest fire at Amazon

Rector COMSATS University Islamabad Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar Wednesday urged the international community to assist relevant governments in South America for stopping rain forest fires at Amazon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Rector COMSATS University Islamabad Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar Wednesday urged the international community to assist relevant governments in South America for stopping rain forest fires at Amazon.

Inaugurating the plantation drive on Islamabad Expressway, he said world should play its due role in that regard as huge calamity has stricken the Amazon forest, which acts as the lungs for the global atmosphere, contributing over 20 per cent oxygen and sequestering a significant amount of carbon.

The drive was carried out in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) was attended by over 200 students and faculty members, a press release said.

Last year, he said, around 32,000 trees were planted across seven campuses of the University, and vowed to continue planting similar number of trees every year.

He encouraged the students and faculty members to join hands for planting more fruit trees according to the theme of this year's campaign.

Trees were at the base of a thriving ecosystem, while their reduction causes devastating impact on forest life, climate change and ultimately human well-being, he added.

Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Ansar Aziz said that he was encouraged by students participating in the plantation activity, which was previously thought to be a job for the government.

Islamabad has boasted a 75 percent overall survival rate with its plantation campaigns, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Job Capital Development Authority Government

Recent Stories

Cabinet Committee for Peace reviews peace, securit ..

29 seconds ago

Realistic amendments in Lahore Development Authori ..

31 seconds ago

OSCE Media Freedom Representative Urges Kiev to Dr ..

33 seconds ago

Citizens advised to remain vigilant in high risk d ..

39 seconds ago

Farmers advised to start fennel cultivation in Sep ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Wants to Have Talks With Iran Without Any Pr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.