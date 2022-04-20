UrduPoint.com

World Urged To Pressurize India To Release Kashmiri Detainees

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 08:50 AM

World urged to pressurize India to release Kashmiri detainees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Illegally detained senior APHC leader, Nayeem Ahmad Khan has appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to pressurize India to release all Kashmiri political detainees stuffed under inhuman conditions in jails of India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail said India couldn't suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people through illegal detentions, arrests and harassment.

He pointed out that despite continued detention, the morale of all Hurriyat leaders and activists was high and they were ready to render any sacrifice for the Kashmir cause.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a massive cordon and search operation in the Herpora Batagund area of Shopian district.

The troops broke into the houses, harassed inmates and vandalized the householdgoods.

Several health workers were injured when Indian police subjected them to brute force during their protest for their demands near BC Road in Jammu. Dozens of workers were detained during the police action and shifted to Gandhinagar police station in the city.

Related Topics

India Injured Protest Police United Nations Police Station Jail Road Gandhinagar Jammu New Delhi Media All From

Recent Stories

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

8 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

9 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

9 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

9 hours ago
 US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - ..

US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Reports

9 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.