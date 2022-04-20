World urged to pressurize India to release Kashmiri detainees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Illegally detained senior APHC leader, Nayeem Ahmad Khan has appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to pressurize India to release all Kashmiri political detainees stuffed under inhuman conditions in jails of India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail said India couldn't suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people through illegal detentions, arrests and harassment.

He pointed out that despite continued detention, the morale of all Hurriyat leaders and activists was high and they were ready to render any sacrifice for the Kashmir cause.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a massive cordon and search operation in the Herpora Batagund area of Shopian district.

The troops broke into the houses, harassed inmates and vandalized the householdgoods.

Several health workers were injured when Indian police subjected them to brute force during their protest for their demands near BC Road in Jammu. Dozens of workers were detained during the police action and shifted to Gandhinagar police station in the city.