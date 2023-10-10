Open Menu

World Urged To Raise Voice For Release Of Hurriyat Leaders, Other Detainees

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has urged the international community to raise its voice for the release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman and other Hurriyat leaders including advocate Arshad Iqbal, Farooq Tawheedi, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Imtiyaz Reshi and Muhammad Aqib in their statements in Srinagar expressed concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK and deplored that the gross human rights violations were committed by the Indian forces with impunity.

They said that whole the territory has turned into the military and police jail where peoples’ rights cease to exist. They urged the world community and the international human rights organizations to send their fact-finding teams to the territory for knowing the actual situation on ground.

The leaders appealed to the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri political detainees and impress upon New Delhi to release them forthwith.

They also paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth martyred by the Indian troops in a fake encounter in Shopian district and termed the incidents as the worst kind of Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

The leaders also condemning Israel’s aggression and terrorism in the middle East, saying the current war between Israel and the Palestinians had been ignited by the colonial settler policy of Israel. They said the Zionist regime had continued its raids and crackdowns on the western parts and Jerusalem, killing Palestinian inhabitants, evacuating them forcibly from their homes and lands and illegally settling Israeli occupants to change the majority Arab character of Palestine for a vicious design of the ME and the Arab land.

