World urged to stop systematic extermination of Kashmiris, check Hindutva agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Speakers at a webinar here on Sunday while highlighting that Kashmir was a internationally recognized disputed territory, urged the world community to stop India from implementing its Hindutva agenda.

They also urged for taking action against systematic extermination of Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The webinar titled "Violation of international laws by India in IIOJK And Indian Hindutva and Hegemonic Designs: A Threat to Peace and Security" was organized by a group of displaced Kashmiri Journalists.

Speaking on the occasion, former Labour and Member European Parliament and Former Vice Chair of European Parliament Culture and education Committee, Julie Ward said the government of India had taken regressive steps even during Covid-19 to suppress voice of Kashmiris.

She said United Nations should take steps to help resolve the issue as India was not only changing laws and constitution but making aggressive actions in occupied territory.

She said the incumbent Indian government even did care for its own people inside India who had been suffering at the hands of Modi government.

Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Kashmiri Committee, Nouren Ibrahim said Article 35 was constitutional guarantee that demography of Kashmir would be preserved however, India for decades had been involved in violating international laws and nobody was taking notice, not even the human rights champions.

She questioned, why international laws were not being implemented on people of Kashmir and why were they deprived of basic human rights that were protected in all international laws.

She counted range of gross human rights violations committed by India which are sheer violation of international laws.

She said India was the top most country where Islamophobia was being practiced. She also highlighted that the Indian hegemony, saying that it was madly following the Hindutva expansionist designs which have not only become threat for the region but the whole world.

Speaking on the occasion, Former Ambassador of Pakistan to United Kingdom, Nafees Zakaria said Indian government was engaged in systematic extermination of Kashmiri Muslims and unfortunately international community has been watching in criminal silence.

In violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, he said, India took unilateral decision on August 5, 2019 and has been changing demography of the state at fast pace, adding the condemnable change in demography had not only picked up pace but was institutionalized.

Chairman International Forum for Justice Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo while speaking on the occasion, said world powers had failed to stop Indian from committing gross human rights violations and resolved Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said the unilateral decision of annexation of Kashmir by India, led by RSS ideology, was watched by world as silent spectators.

He said that RSS dispensation was working hard to change demography of Kashmir, which should be given attention. He highlighted various human rights violations committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK aiming suppressing voice of Kashmiris.

Kashmiri Scholar, Dr. Asif said stressed the need for mobilization on various fronts to highlight Kashmir issue and help get it resolved in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiri people.

He highlighted also various aspects of Hindutva ideology, according to which he said non-Hindus did not deserve to live in India.

He said Indian National Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) both were following Hindutva agenda, the former was following Soft Hindutva while the later was adhered to hard Hindutva. But the work done by both was same and that is to promote Hindu dominance.

He said the difference was only in practice and that is Congress was doing all this covertly while the BJP has been doing it overtly.

He said International community was not only silent but had been encouraging India to continue its nefarious hegemonic designs.

Speaking on the occasion, Scholar Dr. Rizvi said there was no room for Kashmiris' to get desperate, they need to carry on their struggle for the freedom of Kashmiris.

Earlier, in his welcome note, Senior Journalist, M. Ashraf Wani said the situation witnessed alarming deterioration since August 5, 2019. He paid tributes to Kashmiri martyrs particularly, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, who have sacrificed their lives for cause of freedom.

Kashmir Journalists, Nabi Baig, Raies Ahmed Mir and Zahoor Ahmed also spoke on the occasion and highlight various aspects of the freedom struggle of Kashmir.