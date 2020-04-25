World Veterinary Day celebrated at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Saturday organized an online celebration of World Veterinary Day by using the already implemented online teaching system in the university

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Saturday organized an online celebration of World Veterinary Day by using the already implemented online teaching system in the university.

The theme of World Veterinary Day-2020 is "Environmental protection for improving animal and human health". Vice-Chancellor, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on this occasion said that this year's theme of World Veterinary Day emphasis on the need to focus on a congenial environment and health.

In this connection, the celebrations of World Veterinary Day-2020 by the university faculty and students praised by the VC. Principal University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr Sajid Hameed said that College was contributing to animal health improvement in Bahawalpur region from 14 years.

Veterinary College mobile Ambulance provides veterinary medical services in rural areas as well as far-flung areas of the Cholistan where millions of livestock are available and need care. Faculty and students were committed to providing service to the local community. He added that University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences was also providing Telemedicine Service for livestock and pet owners during COVID 19 pandemic. Faculty members and students highlighted the significance of World Veterinary Day in their speeches and social media posts and hoped that we will come out of current crises as a strong and resilient nation.