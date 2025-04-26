Open Menu

World Veterinary Day Observed In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM

World Veterinary Day observed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Livestock Department observed World Veterinary Day here on Saturday by organising a series of activities in Faisalabad division to highlight the vital role of veterinary professionals in animal health and public welfare.

A spokesman for the department said that among the events organised across all districts included awareness walks, seminars and appreciation ceremonies for recognizing the tireless efforts of veterinary experts.

District officers of Livestock Department commended the veterinary professionals for their invaluable contributions to the livestock sector and public health.

Speaking at a function, Director Livestock Faisalabad division Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar highlighted the dynamic role of veterinarians and said that veterinary experts are an essential pillar in ensuring the health and productivity of livestock, which directly impacts food security and national economy.

He said that Livestock Department is committed to providing top-quality healthcare services for animals including disease prevention through timely vaccinations and enhancing livestock productivity through Artificial Insemination programs.

He said that teams of Livestock Department are dedicated to deliver modern veterinary services directly to the livestock farmers at their doorsteps. "Our field staff works strenuously to ensure best healthcare, vaccination and breeding services even the remotest areas", he added.

Recent Stories

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

3 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

4 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

4 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

6 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

19 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

19 hours ago
 DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

20 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

20 hours ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan