World Veterinary Day observed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Livestock Department observed World Veterinary Day here on Saturday by organising a series of activities in Faisalabad division to highlight the vital role of veterinary professionals in animal health and public welfare.

A spokesman for the department said that among the events organised across all districts included awareness walks, seminars and appreciation ceremonies for recognizing the tireless efforts of veterinary experts.

District officers of Livestock Department commended the veterinary professionals for their invaluable contributions to the livestock sector and public health.

Speaking at a function, Director Livestock Faisalabad division Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar highlighted the dynamic role of veterinarians and said that veterinary experts are an essential pillar in ensuring the health and productivity of livestock, which directly impacts food security and national economy.

He said that Livestock Department is committed to providing top-quality healthcare services for animals including disease prevention through timely vaccinations and enhancing livestock productivity through Artificial Insemination programs.

He said that teams of Livestock Department are dedicated to deliver modern veterinary services directly to the livestock farmers at their doorsteps. "Our field staff works strenuously to ensure best healthcare, vaccination and breeding services even the remotest areas", he added.