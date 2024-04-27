World Veterinary Day: Veterinarians Role In Promotion Of Cattle Farming Lauded
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Deputy Director of Livestock, Dr. Jamshid Akhtar, said on Saturday that veterinarians have a vital role in safeguarding animal health and promoting milk and meat production, and their contribution should not be ignored.
While commenting on 'World Veterinary Day', he stated that veterinary professionals worldwide were recognized for their dedication to the well-being of animals, from pets to livestock and wildlife.
Through their expertise, they prevent and control diseases, promote responsible animal care, and contribute to food safety and security, he hinted.
"World Veterinary Day also serves as a platform to raise awareness about the importance of veterinary medicine in our daily lives and the interconnectedness of animal, human, and environmental health," Dr.
Jamshaid stated.
He also added, “It's a time to honor the tireless efforts of veterinarians in improving the lives of both animals and people and to inspire future generations to pursue careers in veterinary science.”.
He urged cattle farmers to contact Livestock Department experts in case of any issue related to animals’s health.
"The department will offer all sorts of facilitation in the promotion of cattle farming," he concluded.
