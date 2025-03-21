Open Menu

World Water Day: AKU Spotlights Urgent Need For Water Conservation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 09:00 PM

World Water Day: AKU spotlights urgent need for water conservation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) This World Water Day, the Aga Khan University (AKU) is spotlighting the urgent need for water conservation through its annual climate competition, the President’s Challenge for Climate Solutions.

With the theme ‘Every Drop Counts,16 student groups across four of AKU’s campuses will present their innovative ideas and adaptations to expert judges, demonstrating how creative solutions can drive meaningful change, said a statement on Friday.

The initiative aligns with World Water Day and Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water and Sanitation for All, emphasizing that sustainable water management is key to a stable and equitable future.

Bringing together the brightest young minds, the competition challenges students to develop innovative solutions for reducing water waste, protecting freshwater resources and promoting sustainable water practices.

Over the past seven months, more than 465 student participants have worked on solutions ranging from smart conservation technologies to community engagement initiatives, showcasing the power of both individual and collective action in tackling the global water crisis.

We can’t let our future dry up,” said Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President, AKU. “Climate change and water scarcity are interconnected challenges, and our students are not only stepping up with creative solutions, but also demonstrating the power of education and research in addressing one of the world’s most pressing crises. At AKU, we believe that knowledge drives change, and today’s ideas could shape a more sustainable tomorrow.”

Water-saving nozzles have been installed on already efficient sensor taps to further minimise water use, while renewable energy such as AKU’s 3.8 MW solar PV installation minimizes the reliance on water-intensive power generation methods. Additionally, AKU’s move from single-use to reusable materials conserves water across the materials supply chain.

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

21 minutes ago
 Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

27 minutes ago
 Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last t ..

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts

1 hour ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sen ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..

1 hour ago
 ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

1 hour ago
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

2 hours ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

2 hours ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

2 hours ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in per ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan