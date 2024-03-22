Open Menu

World Water Day Highlights Awareness On Scarcity, Pollution

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM

World Water Day highlights awareness on scarcity, pollution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) World Water Day was observed on Friday, with the aim of highlighting the importance of water worldwide and raising general awareness about its increasing scarcity and pollution.

The theme of World Water Day 2024 was 'Water for Peace'.

World Water Day was celebrated for the first time on March 22 in 1993 after the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development confirmed it.

Related Topics

World United Nations Water March

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

1 hour ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

13 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

13 hours ago
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

13 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

13 hours ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

13 hours ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

13 hours ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

14 hours ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan