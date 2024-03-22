World Water Day highlights awareness on scarcity, pollution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) World Water Day was observed on Friday, with the aim of highlighting the importance of water worldwide and raising general awareness about its increasing scarcity and pollution.

The theme of World Water Day 2024 was 'Water for Peace'.

World Water Day was celebrated for the first time on March 22 in 1993 after the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development confirmed it.