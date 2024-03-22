World Water Day Highlights Awareness On Scarcity, Pollution
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) World Water Day was observed on Friday, with the aim of highlighting the importance of water worldwide and raising general awareness about its increasing scarcity and pollution.
The theme of World Water Day 2024 was 'Water for Peace'.
World Water Day was celebrated for the first time on March 22 in 1993 after the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development confirmed it.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment
India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NLPD organizes seminar on role of Urdu language in Pakistan Movement2 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks reply from federal govt over removal of Kamran's name from stop list12 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns suicide attack on securities forces in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
People hold protest in Rajouri against IIOJK authorities’ indifference to their plight22 minutes ago
-
FM Dar, UAE minister desire to enhance bilateral ties in diverse areas32 minutes ago
-
Music composer Nisar Basmi remembered32 minutes ago
-
Two soldiers embraced martyrdom after vehicle borne suicider explodes near forces' convey32 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown32 minutes ago
-
Minister lauds Punjab CM practical steps to combat climate change, launch of online plantation driv ..42 minutes ago
-
34 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding42 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down over enmity1 hour ago