World Water Day Marked At UET

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Student societies of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, ICE UET and Climate Action Forum, jointly organized an inter-departmental event with the subject "Water for Peace" in connection with World Water Day 2024.

The event was graced by the distinguished presence of Deputy Director of Planning and Development Lahore Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Tayyab Malik who participated as the chief guest and addressed the participants. Moreover, Chairman Civil Engineering Department Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Prof. Dr. Noor Muhammad Khan, Director Student Affairs Prof.

Dr. Asif Ali Qaiser, and Director Institute of Environmental Engineering & Research (IEER) Prof. Dr. Amir Ikhlaq also participated as guest speakers.

The purpose of the event was to draw the attention towards shortages of water and increase public understanding to manage freshwater resources. Tayyab Malik, through an engaging speech and thoughtful panel discussion, enlightened the audience about Pakistan's water crisis while mentioning the steps WASA is taking to address the problem.

A variety of segments like keynote addresses, panel discussions, and a riddle session were conducted during the event. The event included a poster and video competition.

