World Water Day Marked At UET
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Student societies of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, ICE UET and Climate Action Forum, jointly organized an inter-departmental event with the subject "Water for Peace" in connection with World Water Day 2024.
The event was graced by the distinguished presence of Deputy Director of Planning and Development Lahore Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Tayyab Malik who participated as the chief guest and addressed the participants. Moreover, Chairman Civil Engineering Department Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Prof. Dr. Noor Muhammad Khan, Director Student Affairs Prof.
Dr. Asif Ali Qaiser, and Director Institute of Environmental Engineering & Research (IEER) Prof. Dr. Amir Ikhlaq also participated as guest speakers.
The purpose of the event was to draw the attention towards shortages of water and increase public understanding to manage freshwater resources. Tayyab Malik, through an engaging speech and thoughtful panel discussion, enlightened the audience about Pakistan's water crisis while mentioning the steps WASA is taking to address the problem.
A variety of segments like keynote addresses, panel discussions, and a riddle session were conducted during the event. The event included a poster and video competition.
Recent Stories
Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Armed bandits looted 02 persons in Taxila9 seconds ago
-
Measures for creating awareness among public against TB: Expert doctors11 seconds ago
-
Minister for Maritime Affairs visits KPT, holds meeting with officers16 seconds ago
-
LWMC holds cleanliness awareness event in school20 seconds ago
-
RWMC disposes of over 20,000 tons of garbage during the “Suthra Punjab “drive23 seconds ago
-
BISP retailer arrested on complaints33 seconds ago
-
UAF ORIC tops HEC ranking10 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.75b from 94,958 defaulters in 185 days10 minutes ago
-
25,000 retrofitted three-wheelers registered through PITB portal10 minutes ago
-
Strict decisions to be taken to bring reforms in education system: Minister10 minutes ago
-
FM Ishaq Dar, Uzbek counterpart discuss bilateral ties20 minutes ago
-
'Drive against corruption yields remarkable results'30 minutes ago