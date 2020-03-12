UrduPoint.com
World Water Day Observe On March 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020

World Water day observe on March 22

World Water Day will be observed in Sukkur on March 22 to raise awareness of the inter linkages between water and energy, a press release said here on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :World Water Day will be observed in Sukkur on March 22 to raise awareness of the inter linkages between water and energy, a press release said here on Thursday.

In this regard, a local NGO has chalk out a seminar to observe the International Day of Water at local hotel here.

The aim is to celebrate World Water Day to collectively bringing attention to the water-energy nexus, particularly addressing inequities, especially for the 'bottom billion' who live in slums and impoverished rural areas and survive without access to safe drinking water, adequate sanitation, sufficient food and energy services.

