World Water Day observed at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :World Water Day was celebrated in the Department of Soil Science, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) here Friday. This year, the Day was themed as "Accelerating Change; Be the Change You Want to See in The World" by the United Nation's SDG-06 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil Registrar, Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Dr. Maqshoof Ahmad Chairperson, Department of Soil Science, Dr. Azhar Hussain, Associate Professor Department of Soil Science and Focal Person of the event, faculty members and students participated in cake cutting ceremony.

Addressing the event, Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil highlighted the importance of water and appreciated Dr. Azhar Hussain for organizing the World Water Day 2023.

In his address to the participants, Dr. Azhar Hussain said that as per the direction of the Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, this institute was going to start undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs in water management in Fall 2023.