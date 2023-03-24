UrduPoint.com

World Water Day Observed At IUB

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

World Water Day observed at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :World Water Day was celebrated in the Department of Soil Science, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) here Friday. This year, the Day was themed as "Accelerating Change; Be the Change You Want to See in The World" by the United Nation's SDG-06 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil Registrar, Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Dr. Maqshoof Ahmad Chairperson, Department of Soil Science, Dr. Azhar Hussain, Associate Professor Department of Soil Science and Focal Person of the event, faculty members and students participated in cake cutting ceremony.

Addressing the event, Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil highlighted the importance of water and appreciated Dr. Azhar Hussain for organizing the World Water Day 2023.

In his address to the participants, Dr. Azhar Hussain said that as per the direction of the Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, this institute was going to start undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs in water management in Fall 2023.

Related Topics

World Water Agriculture Bahawalpur IUB Event

Recent Stories

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

40 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

45 minutes ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

55 minutes ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

1 hour ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.