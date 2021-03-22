World Water Day observed in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The world is facing the pressing question of how to ensure a clean, reliable water supply with strains from population growth, booming development, and global warming, though some restrictions at homes and other places we can ease the burden on water supply and save money in the process.

This was stated by the speakers while addressing a seminar on World Water Day organized by Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) at a local college.

Media Manager WSSCA Omer Khan Sawati while emphasizing the need for water conservation said that clean drinking water is becoming a huge issue in all societies owing to growing population and environmental changes.

He said that these water-saving measures can have a big impact on water demand, while saving money, you also have the opportunity to get involved in your local community.

The media manager WSSCA further said that we need to save clean water by opting for simple precautionary measures and imposing restrictions including turn off the tap while brushing the teeth, only run the washing machine when you have a full load, use a low flow showerhead, and faucet, fix leakages and also install a dual flush or low flow toilet on your existing toilet.

Omer Sawati stated that don't overwater your lawn or water during peak periods, monitor water usage also shares your knowledge about saving water through conservation and efficiency with your neighbors and friends, adding he said.

Later a walk was also organized by the WSSCA on the occasion of World Water Day to raise the awareness of the global water crisis, and a core focus of the observance is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) water and sanitation for all by 2030.

The theme of World Water Day 2021 was valuing water, the value of water is about much more than its price, water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics, and the integrity of our natural environment. If we overlook any of these values, we risk mismanaging this finite, irreplaceable resource.