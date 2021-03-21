UrduPoint.com
World Water Day To Be Celebrated With Theme "Valuing Water' On Monday

Sun 21st March 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, International World Water Day will be observed across the country on March 22 (Monday) with this year's theme " Valuing Water".

Each year, World Water Day highlights a specific aspect of freshwater.

The theme this year is how we value water beyond its price. It determines how it is managed and shared.

The significance of water is interlinked between households, culture, health, education, economics and the integrity of our natural environment. If we overlook any of these values, we risk mismanaging this finite, irreplaceable resource, the UN said.

The United Nations is marking World Water Day 2021 with a global, public conversation about how people value water for all its uses.

Water is under extreme threat from a growing population, increasing demands of agriculture and industry, and the worsening impacts of climate change.

An international day to celebrate freshwater was recommended at the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED). The United Nations General Assembly responded by designating 22 March 1993 as the first World Water Day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mostly online events will be held to celebrate the World Water Day this year.

