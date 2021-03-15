UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Water Day To Be Observe On March 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:27 PM

World Water Day to be observe on March 22

World Water Day will be observe on March 22, throughout the northern Sindh including Sukkur to raise awareness of the inter linkages between water and energy

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :World Water Day will be observe on March 22, throughout the northern Sindh including Sukkur to raise awareness of the inter linkages between water and energy.

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in a collaboration with district administration Sukkur has chalk out to mark the day.

The water experts and researchers will address the Water issues during a day long seminar, said spokesperson IGHDS, Maqsood Imam here on Monday.

Related Topics

Sindh World Water Sukkur March

Recent Stories

Eggs, ink thrown at Shehbaz Gill in LHC

6 minutes ago

Teen girl killed accidentally

54 seconds ago

An illegal building removes in Khairpur

56 seconds ago

NH&MP to celebrate Pakistan Day near Rohri Toll Pl ..

59 seconds ago

Brazil reports more than 11 million COVID-19 cases ..

1 minute ago

IATA Calling on Gov'ts to Offer Airlines Greater F ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.