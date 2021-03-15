World Water Day to be observe on March 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :World Water Day will be observe on March 22, throughout the northern Sindh including Sukkur to raise awareness of the inter linkages between water and energy.

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in a collaboration with district administration Sukkur has chalk out to mark the day.

The water experts and researchers will address the Water issues during a day long seminar, said spokesperson IGHDS, Maqsood Imam here on Monday.