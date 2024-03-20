World Water Day To Be Observed On March 22
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Like other parts of the world, World Water Day will be celebrated on March 22 in Pakistan to raise awareness about the water crisis.
The theme for World Water Day 2024 is "Water for Peace," underscoring the pivotal role water plays in fostering stability and prosperity worldwide.
Since its inception in 1993, World Water Day has been observed on March 22, following the United Nations General Assembly's declaration.
On this day, the UN and its member nations dedicate efforts to implementing UN recommendations and advancing concrete activities to address global water challenges.
According to the United Nations, over 3 billion people worldwide rely on water sources that traverse national boundaries. Despite this, only 24 out of 153 countries with shared water resources report having cooperation agreements with their neighbors.
As the impacts of climate change intensify and the global population expands, it is imperative that we unite in safeguarding and conserving our most precious resource.
By prioritizing the balancing of human rights and needs, water can serve as a stabilizing force and a catalyst for sustainable development.
World Water Day serves as a platform for the United Nations to raise awareness about critical water-related issues and inspire collective action to address the water and
sanitation crisis.
This year, the Task Force of UN-Water Members and Partners is coordinated by the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
