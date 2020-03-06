World Water Day to be observed on March 22 in Sukkur

World Water Day will be observed on March 22 (Sunday), throughout the Sindh province including Sukkur to raise awareness of the inter linkages between water and energy

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :World Water Day will be observed on March 22 (Sunday), throughout the Sindh province including Sukkur to raise awareness of the inter linkages between water and energy.

It is worth mentioning here, UN system working closely with its member states and other stakeholders is collectively bringing its attention to the water-energy nexus, particularly addressing inequities, especially for the 'bottom billion' who live in slums and impoverished rural areas and survive without access to safe drinking water, adequate sanitation, sufficient food and energy services.