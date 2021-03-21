World Water Day to be observed on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi with the aim to sensitize the public about the importance of utilizing water judiciously would observe World Water Day on March 22.

In his message, Chairman WASA Raja Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that there was a scarcity of water in Pakistan and in other countries of the world.

"It is the need of the hour to augment new water sources to overcome the upcoming shortage of water in Pakistan, especially in the Potohar region," he said.

He said that WASA Rawalpindi is making all out efforts to provide clean drinking water to the citizens and all possible efforts are being made in this regard while it is also their duty to use water carefully.

He appealed to consumers that the situation demanded conservation of water and they could play a pivotal role to conserve and minimise the wastage of water.

He urged the general public to cooperate for the conservation and the economical use of water.

He said that WASA would hold walk, seminar to create awareness among the consumers.

World Water Day is being observed on 22 March every year, is about focusing attention on the importance of water and the theme is this year is for the year 20201 "Valuing Water".