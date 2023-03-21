UrduPoint.com

World Water Day To Observe On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 07:05 PM

World Water Day to observe on Wednesday

World Water Day will be observed on March 22 (Wednesday), throughout northern Sindh including Sukkur to raise awareness of the interlinkages between water and energy

In this connection, the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in a collaboration with district administration Sukkur has chalked out to mark the day.

On the occasion, the water experts and researchers will address the Water issues during a day-long seminar, said a spokesperson for IGHDS.

