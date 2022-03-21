World Water Day will observe on Tuesday

World Water Day is being observed on March 22 (Tuesday), throughout the northern Sindh including Sukkur to raise awareness about the inter linkages between water and energy

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :World Water Day is being observed on March 22 (Tuesday), throughout the northern Sindh including Sukkur to raise awareness about the inter linkages between water and energy.

In this connection, the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in a collaboration with district administration Sukkur has chalked out to mark the day.

On the occasion, the water experts and researchers will address the Water issues during a day long seminar, said spokesperson IGHDS, Maqsood Imam on Monday.