World weightlifting championship 2023 to kick off today in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The 2023 World Senior Weightlifting Championship will kick off later today, Sunday at the Ministry of Sports Hall, situated within Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex.

The event will witness the presence of the President of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), Mohammed Jalood, and the heads of the national federations participating in the tournament.

The championship's organizing committee has concluded all the preparations for the opening of this unprecedented global event in the history of weightlifting, as participation in this edition is mandatory for qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The championship will see the participation of 2,500 athletes, representing more than 170 countries from across the globe.

The organizing committee started its preparations for the championship over a year ago, following the announcement of Riyadh as the host city. These preparations included visa issuance, the selection of nine hotels to accommodate participating delegations, and the appointment of logistical, media, medical, administrative, and volunteer teams.

Additionally, agreements have been made with specialized international companies in weightlifting sports equipment to ensure the championship is conducted in a manner befitting the Kingdom's esteemed reputation in this sport.

The committee has allocated 20 buses that operate 16 hours a day to transport the athletes and 70 training platforms. The IWF President commended the tremendous efforts exerted by the organizing committee in ensuring the success of the championship. He also highlighted the significant success of the 2021 World Youth Weightlifting Championship hosted in Jeddah and the profound impact it had on the international weightlifting community, leading to the selection of the Kingdom as the first stop on the road to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Competition Manager of the IWF, Matyas Lencser, praised the daily training and competition facilities. He also emphasized that the proximity of the training venues to the accommodation facilities proves that the organizing committee has made every effort to ensure the championship's success. --