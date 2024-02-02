World Wetlands Day Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The World Wetlands Day was observed across the globe including in Pakistan on Friday.
The theme for the day this year was “Wetlands and human wellbeing”. Its goal is to highlight how all aspects of human wellbeing "physical, mental, and environmental" are tied to the health of the world’s wetlands.
Wetlands cover only six percent of the earth, but more than forty percent of animal and plant species live and breed in wetlands.
The Ramsar Convention, named after the Iranian city of Ramsar, was an international treaty for the conservation of wetlands.
The treaty was signed on February 2, 1971. Since then, the day is observed.
On August 30, 2021, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 75/317 and hence established February 2 as World Wetlands Day.
Recent Stories
Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..
Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge
Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 robbers arrested, weapons recovered9 minutes ago
-
20 Candidates including 13 independents Contesting Elections for PP-89 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice19 minutes ago
-
Chemical factory fined Rs 200,00019 minutes ago
-
89 NOCs issued by business facilitation centre29 minutes ago
-
21 candidates preparing to contest general elections from PP-9 RWP III constituency49 minutes ago
-
‘Kashmir Solidarity Week’ observed49 minutes ago
-
24 terrorists eliminated in post Mach, Kolpur attacks clearance operations59 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang busted1 hour ago
-
Drug-peddler held at airport1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 36 kg drugs in eight operations1 hour ago
-
Kazakhstan invited to benefit from SIFC framework, says Pak envoy1 hour ago