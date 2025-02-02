World Wetlands Day Observed On Sunday
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The World Wetlands Day 2025 was observed on Sunday under the theme 'Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future'.
The day was observed every year to raise public awareness about the need to promote the conservation and restoration of wetlands, while preventing the rapid decline of wetlands.
The United Nations had decided on 30th August 2021 to observe Wetlands Day worldwide on 2nd February of every year. It was also a day to commemorate the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands in Ramsar in 1971.
The Convention aims to enable nations to take the necessary steps for the conservation and sustainable use of their watersheds through the declaration of protected areas, implementation of effective policies and exchange of knowledge.
The convention has been ratified by a total of 172 countries so far and it required the party states to include at least one watershed in the list of wetlands of international importance (or Ramsar sites).
Currently, Nepal's Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve, Rara Lake, Mai Pokhari, Phoksundo Lake, Bisahajari Lake, Ghodaghodi Lake, Gosainkunda Lake, Gokyo Lake, Jagdishpur Reservoir and Pokhara Valley and a group of nine lakes in the area are included in the Ramsar List.
Out of the total area of Nepal, 819,277 hectares (about five percent) were occupied by wetlands.
