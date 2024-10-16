Open Menu

World White Cane Day Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) In connection with World White Cane Day a formal function was held at Nishtar Special education Center KDA here on Wednesday.

The function was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, and attended by the district officer Social Welfare Amjad Afridi, Principal Nishtar Special Education Center Kohat and special persons.

The objective of celebrating White Cane Day is to create awareness in the society regarding the rights of disabled, special persons and to mobilize all stakeholders to collectively work in this respect.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, in his address said that the White Cane is not just a walking stick for the blind but it is a symbol of their identity and dignity.

He assured all possible help and cooperation from the district administration Kohat in solving all the problems of the visually impaired community.

He also distributed white sticks and gifts among the special persons. It was pledged that whenever a blind person is seen, he should be treated with respect, cooperation and a part of the society instead of a pitiful character.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kohat along-with the Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Assistant Commissioner Kohat and staff concerned visited Togh Mangara Safari Park Kohat and Kohat Tunnel Joint Check Post established to prevent smuggling.

On this occasion, he directed further improvement of the Safari Park and immediate renovation of the exiting Rest House apart from making the safari park a tourist spot.

Similarly, DC Kohat gave necessary directions regarding prevention of smuggling of food items and keeping a close eye on the movement of illegal and unregistered vehicles.

APP/vak

