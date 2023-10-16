World White Cane safety day rally taken out

A rally was organized here on Monday by the Pakistan Association of the Blinds (PAB), Government Special Educate Children and Regional Directorate Special Education Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Chandka Special Education Centre for Visually Handicapped Children in connection of the International White Cane Safety Day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) A rally was organized here on Monday by the Pakistan Association of the Blinds (PAB), Government Special Educate Children and Regional Directorate Special education Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Chandka Special Education Centre for Visually Handicapped Children in connection of the International White Cane Safety Day, to create awareness among the masses about the need and vitality of White Cane for the Visually Handicapped persons and to express commitment, sympathy and support for the special persons in the society.

The walk started from the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto memorial Lbirary that marched all the important thoroughfares of the city and concluded at Press Club Larkana.

The participants were carrying white cane, ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans.

The Walk was led by the Regional Director Special Education Zahidaan Ghous Kakepoto, Deputy Director Regional Special Education Saeed Ahmed Jatoi, Principal Ghulam Hussain Mughiri, Central General Secretary of Pakistan Blind Association Riaz Hussain Memon, District General Secretary Akhtar Ali Magsi. while the rally was largely participated by the people from all various walks of life, visually impaired persons, students, teachers and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Director Special Education Zahidaan Ghous Kakepoto said visually impaired persons are an important part of society and one should give them due respect and they should be treated as special persons rather handicapped.

She said that the handicapped especially blind special persons are more talented than the normal people.

She said that Blind people are part of our society and they deserve special love and affection, they are contributing their services in every field and proved a asset of nation.

Talking about the importance of event, said that objective behind the celebration of World day was to recognize their services and remind people how white cane can play an important role in helping the blind and the visually impaired lives with greater independence, she added.

She also said blind persons have many qualities to live their lives as respectable citizens.

She said, "They are handicapped but not hapless and can live a respectable life with their innate qualities if helped by the common people".

She called upon the philanthropists to come forward and be very much generous for the special persons as to make them able lead a respectable and prosperous life without becoming a burden on the society

She also called upon the parents of blind children to admit their children to the institution established by the government for handicapped children, so as they might be groomed and taught to be good citizen.

She held out assurance that he would extend all sort of cooperation in respect of visually handicapped children.

Deputy Director Regional Special Education Saeed Ahmed Jatoi, Principal Ghulam Hussain Mughiri, Central General Secretary of Pakistan Blind Association Riaz Hussain Memon, District General Secretary Akhtar Ali Magsi and others also spoke on the occasion.

They said it was much need to create awareness among people regarding the problem faced by visually impaired persons in the society, adding that International White Cane Day promotes the white cane as a positive means of independence and mobility for people who are blind or have low vision.