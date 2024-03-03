Open Menu

World Wildlife Day Being Observed Across World, Including Pakistan, Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The World Wildlife Day, is being observed across the world including Pakistan on Sunday.

Its a global event that aims to raise awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation and the need to protect endangered species.

The theme for the day is "Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation." 

The theme highlights the critical role that digital innovation plays in wildlife conservation efforts. 

The World Wildlife Day 2024 (WWD2024) poster was created by CHENG Hui Xin, a talented digital design student from Penang, Malaysia.

World Wildlife Day is significant because it provides an opportunity for people around the world to come together and celebrate the beauty and diversity of our planet's wildlife.

It also serves as a reminder of the urgent need to take action to protect endangered species and their habitats.

By raising awareness about the threats facing wildlife, World Wildlife Day helps to mobilize support for conservation efforts and promote sustainable practices that can help preserve our planet's biodiversity for future generations.

