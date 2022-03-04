World Wildlife Day celebrated at Batkhela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wildlife Department District Malaland on Friday commemorated World Wildlife Day in International School and College Batkhela

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Wildlife Department District Malaland on Friday commemorated World Wildlife Day in International school and College Batkhela.

Addressing the ceremony, District Wildlife Officer, Maria Marjan said celebration of the day was meant to create awareness among people about importance of wildlife to maintain balance of ecosystem.

She said dwindling forestland in the world had endangered life of wildlife and added that if habitat of animals was not saved, our next generations would not be unable to see them.

She said it was our duty to work for protection of wildlife besides creating awareness among people about importance of forests and wildlife.

She also urged people to inform authorities about logging and poaching.