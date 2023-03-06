UrduPoint.com

World Wildlife Day Observed At UVAS

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 07:56 PM

World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):Department of Wildlife and Ecology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan observed World Wildlife Day titled 'Partnerships for wildlife conservation' here on Monday.

Various activities including an awareness walk, seminar, wildlife photography competition and informative lectures were arranged to create awareness about fauna and flora among students and the general public.

Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Saima led the walk while Chairman Department of Wildlife and Ecology Dr Arshad Javid, Senior Manager Wildlife Conservation WWF-Pakistan, Hamera Ayesha, Manager Geographical Information Syste6m (GIS) WWF-Pakistan, Usman Akram and a large number of professionals, faculty members and students participated.

In the seminar guest speakers delivered their lectures on the topics of use of geo-spatial technologies in wildlife mapping and assessment and wildlife our assets and common responsibility-partnerships for wildlife conservation at Akram Complex.

At the end of seminar, Dr Saima distributed certificates among the winner of photography competitionand presented the vote of thanks.

