World Wildlife Day observed in Jalalpur Pirwala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A workshop on Thursday was held at the office of Deputy Director Dr Jamshid Akhter livestock in Jalalpur Pirwala, in line with observance of World Wildlife Day.

The theme of the World Wildlife Day 2022 is "Safeguarding key species for ecosystem restoration", said the deputy director while addressing the participants.

Pet lovers, activists working for wildlife protection besides officials attended the workshop.

The day is celebrated every year on March 3 to raise awareness regarding world's wild fauna and flora.

Dr Akhter said, there are over 22,000 endangered and critically endangered species on the IUCN Red List adding that continued species loss was a threat to people and planet.

He appealed to the people to support conservation of vulnerable plants and animals on the World Wildlife day 2022.

"The celebrations will seek to draw attention to the conservation status of some of the most critically endangered species of wild fauna and flora, and to drive discussions towards imagining and implementing solutions to conserve them."