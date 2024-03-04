World Wildlife day observed in Sukkur

World Wildlife Fund-Pakistan jointly marked the World Wildlife Day by announcing the commencement new wildlife conservation initiatives with focus on addressing wildlife poaching as well as illegal wildlife trade in the region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) World Wildlife Fund-Pakistan jointly marked the World Wildlife Day by announcing the commencement new wildlife conservation initiatives with focus on addressing wildlife poaching as well as illegal wildlife trade in the region.

As part of the World Wildlife Day activities, an awareness walk was also held in collaboration with the Sindh Forest, Wildlife, Environment Department and Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) to highlight the importance of predators in ecosystems here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, representative of WWF-Pakistan at Sukkur, Toheed Mahesar addressed key challenges to their survival particularly human-leopard conflict and habitat degradation.

Both species are threatened by habitat degradation, poaching and conflict with communities, he said.

He said that the organisation was making concerted efforts for conservation of snow leopards, common leopards, Indus River dolphins and other endangered terrestrial and marine species in the region.

CEO, IGHDS, Dr Jameel Khan said that World Wildlife Day is observed to remind us of our responsibilities to the world and the many other forms of life we share it with.