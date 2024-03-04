Open Menu

World Wildlife Day Observed In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 10:00 PM

World Wildlife day observed in Sukkur

World Wildlife Fund-Pakistan jointly marked the World Wildlife Day by announcing the commencement new wildlife conservation initiatives with focus on addressing wildlife poaching as well as illegal wildlife trade in the region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) World Wildlife Fund-Pakistan jointly marked the World Wildlife Day by announcing the commencement new wildlife conservation initiatives with focus on addressing wildlife poaching as well as illegal wildlife trade in the region.

As part of the World Wildlife Day activities, an awareness walk was also held in collaboration with the Sindh Forest, Wildlife, Environment Department and Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) to highlight the importance of predators in ecosystems here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, representative of WWF-Pakistan at Sukkur, Toheed Mahesar addressed key challenges to their survival particularly human-leopard conflict and habitat degradation.

Both species are threatened by habitat degradation, poaching and conflict with communities, he said.

He said that the organisation was making concerted efforts for conservation of snow leopards, common leopards, Indus River dolphins and other endangered terrestrial and marine species in the region.

CEO, IGHDS, Dr Jameel Khan said that World Wildlife Day is observed to remind us of our responsibilities to the world and the many other forms of life we share it with.

Related Topics

Sindh World Snow Threatened Sukkur WWF-Pakistan Share

Recent Stories

WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, D ..

WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects

2 minutes ago
 ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats alloc ..

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

2 minutes ago
 President Erdogan felicitates PM Shehbaz on his el ..

President Erdogan felicitates PM Shehbaz on his election

5 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM congratulates PM Shehbaz on assuming ..

Malaysian PM congratulates PM Shehbaz on assuming office

5 minutes ago
 Stock markets waver, oil prices edge up

Stock markets waver, oil prices edge up

21 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs Ramazan food price meeting

DC Kohat chairs Ramazan food price meeting

5 minutes ago
Maryam Nawaz to launch 'Never Again' application o ..

Maryam Nawaz to launch 'Never Again' application on March 8

1 hour ago
 CM announces ‘Sarkein Bahal, Punjab Khushhal’ ..

CM announces ‘Sarkein Bahal, Punjab Khushhal’ programme

1 hour ago
 USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Packa ..

USC to launch Rs 7.5 b PM’s Ramazan Relief Package on Tuesday

1 hour ago
 Balochistan CM meets Dr. Malik Baloch

Balochistan CM meets Dr. Malik Baloch

1 hour ago
 BSEK extends date to submit class 10 exam forms ti ..

BSEK extends date to submit class 10 exam forms till March 15

1 hour ago
 All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to pe ..

All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to people: Commissioner

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan