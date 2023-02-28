UrduPoint.com

World Wildlife Day To Be Marked On Mar 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 11:33 PM

World wildlife Day to be marked on Mar 3

World Wildlife Day will be marked on March 3 (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of endangered animals and plants, and ways to fight against wildlife crime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :World Wildlife Day will be marked on March 3 (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of endangered animals and plants, and ways to fight against wildlife crime.

Wildlife crime involves illegally selling and buying animal body parts, as well as stealing or killing animals that are protected by government laws. Organizations like the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the United Nations (UN) want to end these kinds of crimes.

Donate money to help rangers who protect endangered animals get the equipment and training they need to stop wildlife crime. Sign pledges urging governments to strengthen their laws to stop wildlife crime.

On December 20, 2013, the UN added World Wildlife Day to its Calendar as an official event to be celebrated from March 3, 2014, onwards. It declared the day out of concern that wildlife crime had negative economic, environmental and social impacts worldwide.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Rangers United Nations Money March December Event From Government

Recent Stories

Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

10 minutes ago
 India's GDP Growth to Fall to 7% in 2022-2023 Fina ..

India's GDP Growth to Fall to 7% in 2022-2023 Financial Year - Statistics Minist ..

7 minutes ago
 Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoni ..

Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoning

7 minutes ago
 Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3

26 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), At ..

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Attaullah Tarar stresses for pol ..

7 minutes ago
 Ukraine Has 'At Times' Asked US for 128 4th Genera ..

Ukraine Has 'At Times' Asked US for 128 4th Generation Fighter Jets - Pentagon O ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.