World wildlife Day to be marked on Mar 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :World Wildlife Day will be marked on March 3 (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of endangered animals and plants, and ways to fight against wildlife crime.

Wildlife crime involves illegally selling and buying animal body parts, as well as stealing or killing animals that are protected by government laws. Organizations like the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the United Nations (UN) want to end these kinds of crimes.

Donate money to help rangers who protect endangered animals get the equipment and training they need to stop wildlife crime. Sign pledges urging governments to strengthen their laws to stop wildlife crime.

On December 20, 2013, the UN added World Wildlife Day to its Calendar as an official event to be celebrated from March 3, 2014, onwards. It declared the day out of concern that wildlife crime had negative economic, environmental and social impacts worldwide.