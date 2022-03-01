UrduPoint.com

World Wildlife Day To Be Marked On March 3

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022 | 02:10 PM

World Wildlife Day to be marked on March 3

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :World Wildlife Day will be marked on March 3 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to create awareness about endangered animals and plants and ways to fight against wildlife crime.

Wildlife crime involves illegally selling and buying animal body parts, as well as stealing or killing animals that are protected by government laws.

Organizations like the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the United Nations (UN) want to end these crimes, so they promote the day by asking people to donate money to help rangers who protect endangered animals get equipment and training they need to stop wildlife crime.

Wildlife trade is one of the most profitable illicit trades in the world, estimated at up to $10 billion annually. Illegal wildlife trade of elephant ivory, rhino horns, and tiger products, is widespread in many countries, particularly in Asia and Africa.It is controlled by dangerous crime syndicates that traffic wildlife like drugs or weapons.

On December 20, 2013, the UN added World Wildlife Day to its Calendar as an official event to be celebrated from March 3, 2014, onwards.

It declared the day out of concern that wildlife crime had negative economic, environmental and social impacts worldwide.

