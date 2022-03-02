World Wildlife day to be observed tomorrow

World Wildlife day will be observed on March 3 across the globe including Pakistan with an aim to address wildlife crime and human-induced reduction of species that has great economic, environmental and social impacts on the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :World Wildlife day will be observed on March 3 across the globe including Pakistan with an aim to address wildlife crime and human-induced reduction of species that has great economic, environmental and social impacts on the world.

In 2022, the day will be celebrated under the theme "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration" with a goal to highlight conservation status of the most critical endangered species of the world and the solutions to conserve them.

According to the official data of United Nation some 8,400 species are critically in danger, while up to 30,000 species are understood to be vulnerable across the globe. Based on these estimates, it is suggested that over a million species are threatened with extinction that would have a disastrous impacts on ecosystem.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Manager Operation Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Sakhawat Ali said World Wildlife day would be celebrated at Trail-6 to highlight the challenges of wild species restoration.

In this regards, an awareness walk would be arranged in which Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul likely to be the chief guest, he added.

"38 wild mammals live in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) and IWMB is trying very hard to preserve these species", he added.

He said that for the preservation of common leopard, IWMB has played a critical role by declaring MHNP a home for leopard.