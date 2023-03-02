UrduPoint.com

'World Wildlife Day' To Highlight Developing Partnerships For Conservation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 09:20 PM

'World Wildlife Day' to highlight developing partnerships for conservation

International wildlife day will be celebrated across the world to highlight the developing partnerships for conservation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :International wildlife day will be celebrated across the world to highlight the developing partnerships for conservation.

The day is celebrated every 3rd of March. The said date was selected on the occasion of the foundation anniversary of the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), ratified in 1973.

The Convention since its inception had focused on preventing illicit trade and conservation of wild life. It has sought to build partnerships and reconcile differences between the groups that are guided and governed by its regulations.

World Wildlife Day 2023 acknowledges the significant contribution CITES has made to sustainability, wildlife and biodiversity conservation and how this contribution has been enhanced by the bridge-building and partnership work done within the CITES framework.

It also recognized the efforts made by the CITES to partner and collaborate with other conventions, UN agencies and other organizations to achieve UN goals, such as the Sustainable Development Goals and the Post-2020 Framework on Biodiversity.

The UN agencies, private sector, philanthropic organizations, and non-governmental organizations were mobilized, working on the subject to ensure the conservation, sustainable use of wildlife, and fight against illegal trade and the depletion of wildlife.

Pakistan is also a signatory to the CITES convention on flora and fauna. The Wildlife Department of various universities, colleges, schools, and non-governmental organizations along with public departments will hold awareness walks, symposiums, seminars, outdoor activities to create awareness among the masses on the importance of wildlife in human ecosystem.

The country, especially it's Federal capital and northern areas along with others is thriving with indigenous species of wild animals especially markhor, leopards, ibex, and deer that have become endangered in various parts of the world.

The country also hosts a thriving habitat of snow leopards which is an elusive wildcat that is very important to control the environment and wild habitat population in the glaciated mountain ecosystems.

/395

Related Topics

World Snow United Nations March

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Al ..

RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement

10 minutes ago
 China urges commercial creditors, multilateral fin ..

China urges commercial creditors, multilateral financial institutions to help Pa ..

16 minutes ago
 Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begin ..

Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begins in Abu Dhabi

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investme ..

Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investment:oard of Investment (BoI) Ad ..

38 minutes ago
 EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria ..

EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria After Electoral Results Annou ..

32 minutes ago
 China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade ..

China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade Restrictions - Commerce Minis ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.